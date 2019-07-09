This content was published on July 9, 2019 10:57 AM

Vote counting in the capital Maputo in 2014: Switzerland works closely with the local population and authorities, supporting the improvement of administration and governance

(Keystone)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Mirko Manzoni, the Swiss ambassador in Maputo, as his personal envoy for Mozambique.

In a statement on Tuesday the foreign ministry welcomed the decision “which recognises Switzerland’s longstanding commitment to the UN and underlines its active role in the ongoing peace process in Mozambique”.

+ Swiss foreign ministry: Mozambiqueexternal link

In his new role Manzoniexternal link will provide good officesexternal link support in facilitating the dialogue between the Mozambique government and guerrilla resistance organisation RENAMOexternal link, and towards the signing and subsequent implementation of a peace agreement between the parties.

Manzoni has served as ambassador to Mozambique since 2014. He has also chaired the International Contact Group supporting the peace process in Mozambique since February 2017.

“The appointment of ambassador Manzoni acknowledges Switzerland’s mediation expertise and reflects the appreciation of its contribution to peace and security,” the foreign ministry said.







swissinfo.ch/ts

