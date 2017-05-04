May 4, 2017 - 10:29

(Robert Bösch)

Which stories made the headlines in Switzerland last month and what sparked the interest of our readers around the world?

The death of Ueli Steck

The Swiss climber broke records and took on challenges many thought impossible, earning admirers around the world. Steck died on April 30 while preparing for his latest challenge on Everest. A collection of our many years of articles, interviews, and videos of Steck is available hereexternal link.

Figure skating in Japanese

Figure skating is extremely popular with our Japanese audience. An article in Japaneseexternal link on one of skating's big names, Stéphane Lambiel, became very popular after he retweeted it.



“Mao is a beautiful skater, incredibly skillful and powerful.” https://t.co/Ys3fKRyqw8 — Stéphane Lambiel (@StephaneLambiel) April 27, 2017

A treasure trove of information - our How To guides

Did you know we provide up-to-date information on a wide range of topics about living and working in Switzerland? The French versionexternal link of our 'How To: Work Permits'external link guide was one of the most-read articles in April in French. The guides are available in all ten swissinfo.ch languages, including Englishexternal link.

Dinosaur-sized road delays

News that a motorway building project put on hold 15 years ago had finally been finishedexternal link especially resonated with our Russian audience. In 2004, thousands of dinosaur footprints were discovered when construction began on the trans-Jura A16 motorway between Biel in canton Bern and the Swiss border in Delle-Boncourt, canton Jura. Construction work was stopped temporarily as a result, but the motorway is now complete. The Russian-language versionexternal link of the following report was our most-viewed YouTube video in April.

In the steps of dinosaurs Luigi Jorio , Rolf Amiet By The paleontological find in canton Jura is considered the most important of its kind in the world. However, many of the footprints made by giant ... 1 See in another language: (ru) По следам динозавров

Pay-cut news for International Geneva

One of the most-read articles in English this month concerned 1,000 United Nations staff members in Geneva who protested against plans to lower their salariesexternal link. The salary cuts involved a so-called ‘”post adjustment index” for professional staff working in the city, which is one of the most expensive in the worldexternal link.



Do you know what a “Röstigraben“ is?

A video on cultural divides in Switzerland made by Nouvo in English – a new short-video project by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation – went viral in April. More such videos are available on the Nouvo Facebook pageexternal link.



Homeopathy stirs up strong reactions

When the Swiss interior ministry announced plans to give five complementary therapies including homeopathy the same status as conventional medicine last year, our readers commented, shared and discussed the topic extensively. The change came into effect in May of this year, and the article was shared again on LinkedInexternal link at the end of April.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.



