September 27, 2018

Doris Leuthard has headed the ministry for the environment, transport, energy and communications since 2010. (Keystone/Peter Klaunzer)

Swiss Environment Minister Doris Leuthard is stepping down at the end of this year.

“I look forward to the last three months, and I will commit myself right up to the last minute,” promised Leuthard at a media conference in Bern on Thursday morning.



As one of the seven members of the Swiss Federal Council, Doris Leuthard’s dossierexternal link also includes transport, energy and communications. She held the rotating Swiss presidency in 2010 and 2017.

Leuthard, 55, has been in the Federal Council, the Swiss executive body, for over 12 years – the longest of the seven current ministers. She was elected on June 14, 2006, taking over from her party colleague Joseph Deiss.

Prior to her current cabinet seat, Leuthard headed the economics ministry from 2006 to 2010. When she joined the cabinet she was president of the centrist Christian Democratic Party, and was a parliamentarian from 1999 to 2006.

Her announcement comes just days after Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann announced his retirement. She acknowledged that it was perhaps less-than-ideal for the seven-member Federal Council. However, she pointed out that even if she were to stay for another year,



Popular politician

Originally from canton Aargau, Leuthard has always been one of the most popular ministers in government and has almost never been defeated at the polls.



“I won 16 votes out of 18 because the population showed maturity,” said Doris Leuthard. “Contact with the citizens was very important.”

She will likely be best remembered for her contribution to creating Switzerland’s Energy Strategy 2050, approved by nearly 60% of voters last year.



