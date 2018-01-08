This content was published on January 8, 2018 11:29 AM Jan 8, 2018 - 11:29

The Swiss are the champions of Europe when it comes to inflating their salary when applying for a new job – or at least they are caught more often than people in other countries.

Two-thirds of Swiss employers say they have shown applicants the door after discovering false or exaggerated information on their CVs, according to a global survey by recruiter Robert Half, which questioned 200 managers in Switzerland.



Of these managers, 22% said the dodgy details were connected to salary – with applicants naming a higher figure in the hope of earning more if offered the job. This is more than in any other country in the survey. In Germany the figure was 19%, in France 14%, in Britain 13% and in Belgium 7%.

Only jobseekers in Singapore were more brazen than in Switzerland: 28% of employers said they had rejected applicants for this reason.

The survey found that the Swiss also have a tendency to misrepresent their skills, job experience, education, foreign language ability and previous areas of responsibility.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

