Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Direct democracy

Election services Geneva prosecutor finds no signs of electoral fraud

Geneva prosecutor Jornod at a press conference

Jornot said there was no evidence of fraud at this stage, but he criticised a number of flaws in the work of the elections services. 

(© Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

The Geneva justice authorities say they have found no evidence of possible electoral fraud, but an investigation continues.

The cantonal prosecutor, Olivier Jornot, said that a preliminary examination showed no signs of fraud or corruption in Geneva’s election services.

A suspect who was detained by police last Thursday was released before the weekend, Jornot told a news conference on Monday.

He added that a personal conflict between two employees of the election services was probably the reason for the fraud and corruption allegations.

The affair came to light last week following reports about police searching the cantonal election offices.

The news came less than ten days before voters in Geneva are due to decide on nine cantonal and two national issues.

The political authorities in Geneva are under increasing pressure amid a conflict involving the former head of the Geneva cantonal government, Pierre Maudet.

swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA/ug

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters