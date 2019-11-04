Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Fatal accident Swiss woman dies climbing Ecuador volcano

The Cotopaxi volcano erupting in 2015.

The Cotopaxi volcano erupted in 2015.

(Keystone)

A 57-year-old Swiss woman lost her life on Sunday when she climbed the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador. The accident occurred at around 6am, according to 20 Minutes and Ecuadorian media.

Two of her compatriots were also wounded in the accident that took place as she crossed a crevasse while making the 5,900-metre ascent.

The Swiss foreign ministry has been informed of the accident and is following up on the matter.

All three hikers reportedly fell into the crevasse. Local mountain guides managed to rescue the two wounded people and bring them to a shelter. One was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters