The Cotopaxi volcano erupted in 2015.

A 57-year-old Swiss woman lost her life on Sunday when she climbed the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador. The accident occurred at around 6am, according to 20 Minutes and Ecuadorian media.

Two of her compatriots were also wounded in the accident that took place as she crossed a crevasse while making the 5,900-metre ascent.

The Swiss foreign ministry has been informed of the accident and is following up on the matter.

All three hikers reportedly fell into the crevasse. Local mountain guides managed to rescue the two wounded people and bring them to a shelter. One was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito.

