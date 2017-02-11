Voters to decide on cost of doing business in Switzerland

Feb 11, 2017 - 17:00

Swiss corporate tax rules have led to a proliferation of postbox companies (Keystone)

The future of Switzerland’s future business tax landscape hangs in the balance as voters decide on Sunday whether to accept proposed reforms. Their decision could affect jobs, Switzerland’s attractiveness for multinational firms, like Caterpillar and Unilever, and the tax burden for ordinary citizens.

Parliament has agreed on a comprehensive overhaul of the system, which currently favours thousands of foreign companies with a lower tariff. Opponents of the reform argue that the changes, which feature a reduction in taxes for the majority of companies, are too generous and will result in a damaging shortfall in revenues.

In the build-up to the referendum, business lobby groups and right-leaning politicians warned voters that multinational firms would turn their backs on Switzerland if they torpedo reforms. Some 300,000 jobs are directly or indirectly dependent on the Swiss operations of foreign firms, the argument stated.

Trade unions and left leaning political parties argue that ordinary citizens will be left to pick up an estimated CHF3 billion ($3 billion) shortfall in corporate tax revenues from the overly business-friendly package of changes.

Opinion polls shifted markedly after statements late in the campaign by former Swiss finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf. A poll published by the GfS Bern research institute in early January indicated a 15% lead by backers of the reforms. By the end of the month, voter opinion was neck and neck, following Widmer-Schlumpf’s comments.

Both sides agree on one thing – that Switzerland’s corporate tax system has to change. This follows criticism from the European Union and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that the current system is anti-competitive and encourages legal, yet unethical, tax dodging from big business.

It has also led to a number of postbox offices being set up in Switzerland, which employ few staff to carry out administrative activities largely to save on tax bills.

Patent boxes

The proposed answer is to charge both domestic and foreign businesses the same tax rate, which will be set by individual cantons. This involves finding a middle ground that will lower the rate for local firms and raise it for the Swiss operations of multinationals.

Opponents of this approach argue that the bar will be lowered too far to accommodate foreign multinationals. Supporters say shortfalls will easily be made up by a tax system that will attract more companies and better allow all firms to expand through innovation.

Such predictions are impossible to validate until any new system has had a few years to operate. Voters will have to decide on Sunday which set of forecasts are most believable.

Disagreement also centres on the specifics of a complex package of proposed reforms that presents a range of pick-and-mix options from which cantons can choose. These include tax breaks on research and development costs and rebates on the notional interest of a company’s surplus equity.

The proposed reforms took three years to formulate, following consultation with the business community and several rounds of parliamentary debate. It is unclear what will happen if the reforms are voted down as there is no Plan B.



