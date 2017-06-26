Jun 26, 2017 - 14:17

Harmonious event All the fun of the yodelling festival A round-up of the weekend's events at the Swiss Federal Yodelling Festival in Brig, Valais. (Deganit Perez/SRF)

Sunshine, vocal harmonies and 150,000 visitors: the 30th Federal Yodelling Festival was a wild success. swissinfo.ch takes an atmospheric look back at the event, held at the weekend in Brig-Glis.

It was a cultural explosion: some 11,000 yodellers, alphorn players and flag throwers descended upon the tranquil Alpine town of Brig – population 13,000 – to show off their skills. In addition, 150,000 fans travelled to the three-day event in canton Valais.

Water sprinklers

Brig was hosting the triennial festival for the second time – exactly 30 years after the previous occasion. To celebrate this anniversary, no expense was spared. In addition to hundreds of performances, more than 1,500 volunteers helped create a “Yodel Village” with 24 marquees where guests could eat and drink.

customs and traditions The colourful world of yodel festivals

Drinking was particularly important: temperatures were constantly above 30 degrees Celsius, which was too much for some guests. Organisers did their best, handing out free sun hats, sun cream and water. Water sprinklers were also set up.

The organisers were delighted at how everything turned out. “We were really lucky with the weather, nothing bad happened and the atmosphere in the town was great for all three days,” they said.

Culture Minister Alain Berset (left) (Keystone)

Power of yodelling

The highlight was the parade on Sunday, watched by 20,000 spectators. Culture Minister Alain Berset stressed the power of yodelling to bring people together. “People who yodel together will always find common ground – even if they don’t speak,” he said.

He also compared yodelling to the Swiss political system, saying that people always managed to find lasting solutions – “even if these might not be as harmonious as yodelling”. He also found metaphors for the festival’s other traditions: political solutions need a deep breath, like playing the alphorn, as well as strength and stamina, as with flag throwing.

Yodelling guests

Non-Swiss yodellers also took part in the festival, with some travelling from as far as Japan and South Africa. The Wildrose yodel club came all the way from Canada, where it was founded 20 years ago by Swiss expats.

Together with local yodellers from Riederalp, the Canadian singers memorably serenaded the audience on the Eggishorn, 2,927 metres above sea level, with a view over the Aletsch glacier.

