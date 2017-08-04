This content was published on August 4, 2017 3:22 PM Aug 4, 2017 - 15:22

Around 180 poultry companies in the Netherlands have been temporarily closed, and some firms have culled their flock, after traces of insecticide fipronil were found in eggs in Belgium

and the Netherlands last month



(Keystone)

The discount supermarket chain Aldi Switzerland is withdrawing all imported eggs from sale at its 190 stores as a precaution, it said on Friday, as a scare over possible insecticide contamination spreads. Swiss eggs are not affected, officials say.

According to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (OSAV), there are no indications that contaminated eggs have been distributed in Switzerland. Aldi says it can be assumed that there will be no consequences for customers’ health.

Traces of the insecticide fipronil were found in eggs in Belgium and the Netherlands last month, which has led to the temporary shut-down of some poultry farms, and to supermarkets halting the sale of eggs from the Netherlands.

Fipronil is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be moderately toxic, with high doses leading to feelings of nausea and dizziness. Very large quantities can cause damage to the kidneys, liver and lymph glands.

Investigators suspect the chemical may have gotten into eggs through a contaminated detergent against mites called Dega 16 that is used to clean barns, and criminal investigations have been launched in both Belgium and the Netherlands. The Netherlands is the world's second-largest agricultural exporter after the United States and sells around 5 billion eggs a year to Germany.

Aldi said on Friday it had withdrawn all eggs from sale at its more than 4,000 stores in Germany as a precaution, and is carrying out tests. Several other supermarket chains including Germany's REWE and Penny have taken Dutch eggs off their shelves. Aldi is the first major retailer to stop the sale of eggs altogether, regardless of origin.

Aldi Switzerland said only eggs that have tested negative for fipronil would be imported into Switzerland. It currently offers eight assortments of eggs, including five from Swiss hens. The others come from Europe.

Swiss supermarket chain Migros, which buys eggs from the Netherlands for its low-price M-Budget range, says it does not plan to stop selling imported eggs.

"Nothing indicates for the momemt that Migros is affected," a spokesman told the Swiss News Agency. The retail giant is following OSAV regulations and is in touch with the suppliers, he added.

The other Swiss supermarket giant, Coop, does not plan to withdraw eggs from its shelves either. "Ninety-nine per cent of our eggs come from Switzerland and are not affected," a spokesman declared.



