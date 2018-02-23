This content was published on February 23, 2018 10:08 AM Feb 23, 2018 - 10:08

The University of Fribourg says it is authorized to do scientific research on monkeys. (Keystone)

A petition demanding an immediate halt to tests on live monkeys at Fribourg University has been handed in to the Fribourg cantonal parliament.

The online petition was launched by the Swiss League Against Animal Testing LSCVexternal link and gathered 19,000 signatures in two weeks from citizens demanding an end to tests that involve giving cocaine to primates.

The initiative follows recent reports in Swiss media of experiments using live monkeys at two Swiss universities. According to the reports, primates at the University of Fribourg are given cocaine before being subjected to a neurosurgical process to try to cure their addiction.

The University of Fribourg says the project has received all the necessary ethical, veterinary, and government authorisations.

But the LSCV is calling for an independent scientific expert report. It says it is willing to cover the costs provided the expert chosen is truly independent.

