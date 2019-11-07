This content was published on November 7, 2019 10:16 AM

When it is complete in 2035, the Genilac project, which cools and heat buildings in Geneva using lake water, will be the biggest thermal exchange network in Switzerland.

Some 30 kilometres of water pipes will be laid, extending the network to the city centre, the airport, Grand-Saconnex, Bellevue, Pregny-Chambésy, the “Praille Acacias Vernets” district and the Geneva University Hospital. They will be connected to a CHF800 million ($805 million) new pumping station under construction.



The cantonal authorities hope it can cut 70,000 metric tonnes of CO2 per year, or the equivalent released by 7,000 homes, by 2035.



