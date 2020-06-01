This content was published on June 1, 2020 3:57 PM

The anti-racism demonstrators in Zurich did not respect the social distancing rules. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey)

Hundreds of people in Switzerland’s biggest city have protested against the death of an Afro-American man in police custody in the United States.

The demonstration in Zurich on Monday came despite a ban on major public rallies and follows a wave of sometimes violent protests both in North America, Europe, New Zealand and Iran.

The protesters carried banners saying Black Lives Matter or Silence is Violence referring to the death of a 46-year old Afro-American citizen at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis a week ago.

Observers estimate up to 2,000 people took part in the protest in Zurich, while police put the figure at “several hundred”, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The demonstration passed off mainly peacefully with police standing by.

However, the number of protesters was clearly exceeded the limit of 300 people set by the government since last Saturday to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Police were criticised for interfering heavy-handedly during anti-government protests in several Swiss cities last month.



swissinfo.ch/ug

