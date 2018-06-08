This content was published on June 8, 2018 5:17 PM Jun 8, 2018 - 17:17

(Keystone)

Swiss researchers warn that the solar energy industry needs to become more sustainable. The Energy Storage Centre of the Bern University of Applied Sciences is developing business models to improve the management of resources in the solar sector within the framework of an European Union research project.

The Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) said in a statement on Friday that photovoltaics is becoming increasingly important and already covers 4% of Europe's energy needs. However, the problem with this environmentally friendly energy is that more and more of the components of solar systems that are out of date are ending up in the garbage.

Together with European academic and industrial partners, the BFH is currently looking for ways to optimise the ecological and economic balance of the solar energy sector.

The EU backs the project, known as CIRCUSOL, as part of its "Horizon 2020" research programme.

CIRCUSOL focuses on the development of business solutions, based on the circular economy for the battery module and solar installation industry. These business models encourage product life extension and facilitate raw material recycling.

SDA-ATS/ds

science saturday Self-powered gym opens in Switzerland Swiss researchers have created a gym and wellness building run entirely on energy from the sun and fitness equipment such as bikes and treadmills.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!