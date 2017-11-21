This content was published on November 21, 2017 3:14 PM Nov 21, 2017 - 15:14

Swiss households spend on average CHF89 a month for a cat or dog

The Swiss had an average net household disposable income in 2015 of CHF6,957 ($7,007) a month, the Federal Statistical Office has reported. Every month, around CHF560 was spent on leisure and cultural activities – and CHF89 on cats and dogs.

Average net disposable income is calculated by deducting compulsory expenditures from gross income. In 2015external link, average compulsory expenditures came to CHF2,990 a month, or 30% of gross income. Monthly taxes accounted for CHF1,208 (12.1%), followed by social insurance contributions (9.8%), compulsory health insurance premiums (5.9%) and cash transfers such as maintenance payments (2.2%).



The Swiss spend their disposable income mainly on goods and services (53.3% of gross income). Housing and energy is the biggest element (CHF1,460 or 14.7%.)



Leisure and culture represent 5.6% of monthly expenditure, such as sports activities (CHF103 a month), cultural activities (CHF82 a month for theatres, concerts, cinemas, museums, radio and television licence fees) but let’s not forget domestic animals (CHF29 a month or up to CHF89 a month for a cat or dog).

Other major monthly costs broken down by the statistical office include transport (7.6%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.3%).



On average, households had CHF1,388 left at the end of every month, the office calculated. But households with a gross income under CHF5,000 are generally unable to save money, it stated.

Statistics released last week showed that despite Switzerland’s high standard of living, the small alpine nation is home to many who would struggle to finance a week’s getaway or a large bill.

