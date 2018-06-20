This content was published on June 20, 2018 4:07 PM Jun 20, 2018 - 16:07

Numerous police investigations are currently focusing on groups and individuals thought to be exploiting victims from Bulgaria, according to Fedpol.

Swiss authorities on Wednesday made public an agreement with Bulgarian police forces aimed at speeding up information exchange and supporting investigative work, particularly on human trafficking.

The Eastern European country is one of the main sources of prostitutes in Switzerland and they can be vulnerable to becoming victims of human trafficking.

In a statement, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) wrote that numerous police investigations are currently focusing on groups and individuals thought to be exploiting victims from Bulgaria.

In addition, the police are closing in on Bulgarian nationals involved in human trafficking and organised crime, the organisation said in the statement.

Bulgarian nationals have also come under the police radar for burglaries and shoplifting incidents over the last few years, Fedpol wrote.

The police agreement is intended to supplement the framework of bilateral agreements which already exist between the Swiss police and south-eastern European countries.



The agreement will still need to be approved by the Swiss parliament.

