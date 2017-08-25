This content was published on August 25, 2017 2:33 PM Aug 25, 2017 - 14:33

Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Donald Trump - Marco Grob has taken pictures of them all. But what does it take to produce iconic photographs? To answer this and other questions, the star photographer has set up the first International Photo Festival in Olten. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Born in Olten, Grob started his career in Los Angeles in the 1980s. Since 2008 he's been living and working in New York. He's worked for TIME Magazine, Vogue, Vanity Fair, the New York Times Magazine, National Geographic and others.

And he is now the co-founder of the International Photo Festival in his home town of Olten. From August 25 to 27, internationally renowned photographers will give insights into how they work.

Swiss Television SRF visited Grob during the preparations for the festival and talked to him about his career and what it's like working with celebrities.

