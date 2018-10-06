This content was published on October 6, 2018 3:54 PM Oct 6, 2018 - 15:54

Demonstrators protest against the original tax reform plan early last year. (© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

Trade Unions and left-wing political parties have announced their intention of fighting proposed corporate tax reforms in Switzerland with a public vote. The plan to overhaul company tax rules was tweaked following the rejection of a previous package of measures by a 2017 initiative.

But the consortium of critics on Saturday said that parliament's approval of Tax Project 17 (TP17) showed it had “completely forgotten” the lessons of last year’s vote. Switzerland faces intense pressure from the European Union to stamp out the current “anti-competitive” practice of cantons taxing the foreign-derived income of multinationals at low rates.

Following the rejection of the first plan, a new draft has stripped out some of the more controversial elements that were perceived by the Swiss public to be loopholes for companies to exploit. TP17 also contains a new provision to inject CHF2 billion into the old-age state pension plan to compensate for expected lost corporate tax revenues.

But an alliance of the Unia and VPOD unions and the Green Party, the Young Greens, the Young Socialists and solidaritéS said the new package simply replaces old loopholes with new ones. It would lead to a fall in public spending on crucial services and encourage cantons to engage in a race to the bottom with lower tax rates, the group said.

The alliance said it would start collecting signatures for an initiative that would spark a second public vote on the issue. The Young Greens had previously stated their intention of launching a referendum, which would most likely take place in May 2019 if enough signatures are gathered.

The government and business leaders have warned that failure to reform the corporate tax code in the near future could seriously damage Switzerland’s already fragile relationship with the EU and harm the Swiss economy.

swissinfo.ch/mga

