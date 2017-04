Copyright

Piccard receives highest French order of merit Apr 26, 2017 - 14:34 Swiss explorer Bertrand Piccard has been awarded the Order of the Legion of Honour in France for his achievements in promoting a clean environment. Presenting him the medal in Paris on Tuesday, France’s President François Hollande described Piccard, a psychiatrist and adventurer from a well-known Swiss family of pioneers, as an inspiration for technological innovation and the industry. Piccard, who describes himself as an "inspioneer", and his co-pilot André Boschberg circumnavigated the world with their Solar Impulse plane between March 2015 and July 2016. The aim of their adventure was to promote renewable energy.