The 59-year old Swiss adventurer proudly displaying his medal in Paris

Swiss explorer Bertrand Piccard has been awarded the Order of the Legion of Honour in France for his achievements in promoting a clean environment.

Presenting him the medal in Paris on Tuesday, France’s President François Hollande described Piccard, a psychiatrist and adventurer from a well-known Swiss family of pioneers, as an inspiration for technological innovation and the industry.

Piccard, who describes himself as an "inspioneerexternal link", and his co-pilot André Boschberg circumnavigated the world with their Solar Impulse plane between March 2015 and July 2016.

The aim of their adventure was to promote renewable energy.

