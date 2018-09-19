This content was published on September 19, 2018 10:00 PM Sep 19, 2018 - 22:00

Storm Ali battered Ireland, Scotland and England on Wednesday. (Keystone)

A Swiss woman was one of two people killed by storms that wreaked havoc across Ireland on Wednesday. The tourist was in her caravan when it was swept off a cliff by high winds at a campsite in Claddaghduff, near to the town of Clifden, county Galway, in the west of the country.

The unnamed woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was asleep in the caravan at the time of the incident, Irish police said. Her body was recovered along a stretch of beach near to the campsite. The other victim of Storm Ali was a man who was hit by a falling tree in a park in Northern Ireland.

Irish President Michael D Higgins expressed his remorse for the fatalities caused by the storm, reported the Swiss News Agency on Wednesday. Other people have been reported injured in separate parts of Britain and Ireland.

Ireland, Scotland and parts of England were battered by fierce rain and winds of up to 140kmph. Numerous trees were felled and roads were closed as a result of the battering. Well over 100,000 households have also been cut off from electricity supplies that make take days to restore.

Airline flights, trains, airports and shipping were also badly affected by the adverse weather that played havoc with travel timetables. The storm has died down in intensity, but weather experts still warn of possible further damage caused by continuing high winds.

