kidnapping Raft of interrogations connected to Swiss money van heist

(© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

Fifteen people have reportedly been questioned by French and Swiss police in connection with a daring 2018 heist that saw thieves make off with up to CHF15 million ($14.9 million).

French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Tuesday that 15 people had been interrogated – 13 in France and two in Switzerland. The Keystone-SDA news agency later confirmed this information through a source close to the case.

Police in canton Vaud also confirmed to Keystone-SDA that “two people were questioned in Switzerland”, without giving further information.

The news comes more than a year after the heist, which unfolded like something from an action film. On the morning of February 8, 2018, a young Frenchwoman was kidnapped from her Lyon apartment by men pretending to be plumbers. After being tied up, she was forced to phone her father – a driver for the SOS Surveillance money transport company in Switzerland – and relay to him the thieves’ demands.

The father duly drove the van, which was carrying CHF10 million-CHF15 million, to a car park in canton Vaud in southwestern Switzerland and handed over its contents to three armed men.

The young woman was then released and was found by the side of a road about 20 kilometres from Lyon. Along with her father and his co-driver, she was questioned for several days by police. All three were released.

Keystone-SDA/dos

