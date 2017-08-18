This content was published on August 18, 2017 8:29 AM Aug 18, 2017 - 08:29

Las Ramblas, an area popular with tourists, is deserted following the attack (Keystone)

Doris Leuthard has strongly condemned the Islamic State attack in Barcelona in which 13 people were killed when they were mown down by a van.

“Once again a cowardly act of terror has been carried out in Europe. Switzerland condemns this in the strongest terms – as it always condemns violence driven by hatred and fanaticism. My thoughts are with the victims of the attack and their loved ones,” said Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.

Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter also expressed his condolences to the Spanish people and government.

On Thursday evening, a van weaved its way into the pedestrian boulevard of Las Ramblas, which is very popular with tourists, killing 13 people and injuring around 100. Tourists from 18 nationalities were hurt or killed.

The Islamic State-backed attack was followed by another one at the coastal town of Cambrils, 120km south of Barcelona. Police say the attackers drove a car into pedestrians injuring seven, including a police officer. Five of the attackers – some of whom were wearing explosive vests – were shot and killed by the police.