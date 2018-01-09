Road and rail access to the popular ski and winter resort of Zermatt in southern Switzerland has been cut off as the region faces the maximum level of avalanche risk.
“Nobody is arriving or leaving Zermatt,” Romy Biner-Hauser, president of the municipality, told the paper Nouvelliste. The road has been closed since Monday morning while rail services were stopped at around 17:30 on the same day. It is estimated that around 13,000 tourists are stranded. There are around 13,400 beds available for tourists in Zermatt: 7,200 in hotels and 6,200 in holiday apartments.
No houses have been evacuated yet and those in Zermatt are free to move around in the village. However, authorities are monitoring the situation every half hour and there is a possibility of power cuts.
A temporary helicopter air-bridge was set up between 3-5pm to make emergency flights in and out. The road leading to Zermatt between Visp and Täsch lower down in the valley was reopened at 3pm but access to the mountain resort remains impossible.
A level 5 avalanche risk – the highest risk level – has been declared in parts of canton Valais (where Zermatt is located) by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF).
According to the SLF, a mixture of predicted fresh snowfall on top of the old snow that fell in abundance over Christmas could lead to “numerous spontaneous avalanches of a large, and often very large, scale”.
In the parallel Saas valley, road access to the resort of Saas-Fee is also blocked from Stalden. The road is expected to reopen on Wednesday. Heavy snow has also blocked access to other Valais villages and resorts, including Arolla, Visperterminen and Simplon village.
The village of Gondo on the Swiss-Italian border is also cut off due to a mudslide on Monday. In 2000, the village was hit by a landslide that killed 13 people.
