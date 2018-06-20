Looking back When the Vatican came to Switzerland Religion ... Print comment See in other languages: 6 See in other languages: 6 Languages: 6 (ar) عندما زار الفاتيكان سويسرا (de) Als der Vatikan in die Schweiz kam (ja) 歴代ローマ法王のスイス訪問 (pt) Quando o Vaticano veio à Suíça (ru) Папа Римский в Швейцарии (zh) 当梵蒂冈走向瑞士 Paul VI arrives at the World Council of Churches headquarters in Geneva in 1969. (WCC) Paul VI greeting the 'La Compagnie des Pasteurs' of Geneva in 1969 (WCC) Pope John Paul II listens to a speech held by ICRC President Alexander Hay at the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1982 (Keystone) Pope John Paul II kisses the ground on his arrival at Zurich Airport on June 12, 1984 (Keystone) Pope John Paul II arrives in Sion on June 16, 1984 (Keystone) Church dignitaries pray during the mass given by Pope John Paul II in Sion, 1984 (Keystone) Pope John Paul II meets people from Flueeli-Ranft, canton Obwalden, during his visit in 1984 (Keystone) Pope John Paul II is given a warm welcome at Einsiedeln Abbey, 1984 (Keystone) An estimated 70,000 people attended the outdoor mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II in Bern, Switzerland on June 6, 2004 (Keystone) Pope John Paul II is welcomed by Swiss President Joseph Deiss after his arrival in Payerne, Switzerland, on June 5, 2004 (Keystone) A clerical aid collects donations during the outdoor mass on June 6, 2004 in Bern. Pope John Paull II was invited by the Swiss Catholic Youth. The trip is the 103rd pilgrimage of John Paul's 25-year papacy and his third to Switzerland (Keystone) Pope John Paul II drives through the crowd before giving mass in front of an estimated 70,000 people on June 6, 2004 in Bern (Keystone) A member of the Swiss Papal Guard arrives in Bern on June 5, 2004 (Keystone) image gallery of the pope's visit to Switzerland