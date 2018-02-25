When a window of good weather appears, Swiss photographer Dan Patitucci, heads for the snowy hills.
With two days of sun bookended by grey and wet conditions, we decided to take advantage of the great weather and fresh snow by ski touring both days in the Bernese Oberland.
Together with friends, we headed up to the Lobhorn Hut, then further towards the Schwalmerer, a 2777-metre-high peak we look up at from our home in Interlaken.
Conditions were perfect; shin-deep powder, and no tracks. Now, conditions are perfect to be working inside again.
At work and play
We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.
After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.
Grandiose landscapes
Since December, swissinfo.ch has been publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place.end of infobox