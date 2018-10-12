This content was published on October 12, 2018 5:08 PM Oct 12, 2018 - 17:08

Motor racing returned to Switzerland this year with the Formula E in Zurich. (Keystone)

Formula E electric motor racing looks set to return to Switzerland next year, but to the capital Bern rather than Zurich.

Bern municipal council said on Friday it had approved holding the race. It said Formula E was an opportunity for Bern to present itself to a large audience as a modern and attractive city in the heart of Europe.

If the International Automobile Federation (FIA) gives the green light, the electrically powered cars will race through the federal capital on June 22.

Motor racing returned to Switzerland this year with the Formula E in Zurich in June, which drew well over 100,000 spectators. That was the first time for 63 years that motor racing was allowed on Swiss soil after it was banned following an accident in which 84 people died.

Although the Zurich race was a success, the local council decided it did not want to host the event again because it already had many events planned.





SDA-ATS/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!