Ueli Steck, pictured in Wilderswil, Switzerland in 2015 (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)

Record-breaking Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck has died during an attempt to scale Mount Everest. He was 40 years old.

According to a report in The Himalayan Timesexternal link, Steck had an accident near Camp 1 on Sunday morning. The newspaper said that a group of six rescuers had found “the scattered parts of his body” near the mountain’s Nuptse Face.



Earlier this month, Steck announced that he was training for a new record: to climb Everest – descending via the South Col and re-ascending via the Lhotse – without supplemental oxygen. Via another route, Steck first scaled Everest without extra oxygen in 2012. Steck broke many international records, including for speed climbing Switzerland’s Mount Eiger.



As Steck told swissinfo.ch a few years ago, he knew the risks involved in mountaineering.



“I have to be very careful since people expect a lot from me. If I don’t take myself out of this game I will die sooner rather than later. I have never climbed Everest without oxygen and it is a big challenge, even via the normal route,” Steck said in 2012.



Asked whether he felt he was risking his life, Steck answered: “I never risk my life. I’m a control freak. When I did the solo speed ascent of the Eiger North Face, I was probably safer than those parties roped together – I know that I am not going to fall. It is like walking down the stairs. You never think about falling when you just put one foot in front of the other. However, you have to be honest with yourself – you can only do this for a certain period of your life.”



In 2013, Steck’s attempt to scale Everest ended when Sherpas attacked him and his two climbing companions in a dispute over fixed ropes and whose turn it was to forge ahead.



