The damaged part of the first F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet found with a crack in the landing flap. This picture was released on January 31

(Swiss Defence Ministry)

The Swiss Air Force has found cracks in a further three of its 30 F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets. The aircraft have been taken out of action, the defence ministry said on Friday.



A broken hinge was first discovered on a landing flap of an F/A-18C during an intermediate inspection at the end of Januaryexternal link. It was then decided to submit all remaining F/A-18 jetsexternal link to tests, to ensure their air worthiness and safety.



Cracks have been found on the landing flap of three further aircraft, a statement saidexternal link. The four are now grounded and being submitted to further analysis.



It is not possible to say whether the parts will be replaced, the estimated cost or when the jets might fly again, the statement said. The cracks were not visible to the naked eye, but were discovered using a special device, it added.



In all, 23 aircraft underwent tests at military airfields. Seven are undergoing maintenance at Ruag Aviation and are being inspected, the ministry explained.

The F/A-18-Hornet fighter jets have been used in Switzerland since 1997. The government would like to spend CHF8 billion ($8.6 billion) on new fighter jets and missile defences for the Swiss army. The 30 F/A-18s can be used, for example, until 2030.



In 2014 voters rejected spending CHF3.1 billion on 22 Gripen fighters. It is not clear whether voters will have the final say on this latest CHF8 billion-project, the biggest arms procurement programme in modern Swiss history.



+ Read more here about the fighter jets under consideration

