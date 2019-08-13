This content was published on August 13, 2019 11:00 AM

Initiatives have other functions than to mobilise voters, says Longchamp. (swissinfo.ch)

People’s initiatives belong to the tools used by parties in Swiss elections to rally voters to their cause. Yet their mobilising potential is limited. They more often lead the parties into false starts and defeats.

Both Christian Democrats and Social Democrats are trying to jump-start their 2019 election campaigns with people’s initiatives of their own. Both parties are focusing on the country’s healthcare system, hitherto rather neglected by politicians.

All recent opinion polls have shown that the main concern among the public is how the galloping costs can be reined in.



About the author Claude Longchamp is one of Switzerland's most experienced and highly-regarded political scientists and analysts. He founded the polling and research institute GfS Bern,external linkexternal link which he headed until his retirement. Longchamp has analysed and commented on votes and elections on SRF public Swiss television for 30 years. Longchamp, a historian and political scientist, also runs the German-language blog Zoonpoliticonexternal linkexternal link. This text is part of #DearDemocracy, a platform on direct democracy issues, by swissinfo.ch. Contributors, including outside authors, frequently share their views. The opinions expressed here are not necessarily those of swissinfo.ch.

The centrist Christian Democrats are arguing for a cost ceiling. If costs are rising faster than wages, the Swiss government has to intervene – that is their idea. The party believes that hundreds of millions could be saved in the healthcare system without loss of quality.

For their part, the Social Democratic Party wants the financial burden to be apportioned in a new way. No household, they say, should be paying more than 10% of their budget for health insurance premiums. If that situation should arise, people should be entitled to financial aid from the government.

As well as these two proposals, there are other initiatives gathering steam. These are often originated by parties or party adherents, but organised by multi-party committees. Among these are

an initiative, which proposes to prevent the Swiss government from relaxing rules for exporting arms to conflict-ridden states

an anti-global warming initiative aimed at reducing CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050

the ‘transparency’ initiative, which would require election and vote campaign committees to reveal all large donations they receive.

If a party relies on initiatives in an election campaign, analysts speak in terms of their “mobilising function”.

A well-thought-out demand on a public issue should generate plenty of media attention, so that talking to the citizens on the street becomes easier. It is assumed this will mean more votes on election day.

Initiatives and election victories?

That an initiative guarantees victory at election time is something I regard as a myth.

The last time it worked was in 2007. On August 1st of that year, the Swiss National Day, the right-wing People’s Party launched an initiative, proposing to deport foreigners automatically if they are convicted of criminal offences.

The issue really took off, and the requisite signatures were gathered in a very short time.

Since a people’s initiative has to be put to a vote within four years, the People’s Party were able to campaign permanently on this issue of theirs for the whole legislative session. They got the nationwide vote they wanted before the next parliamentary election after that. And they won the vote on the initiative in 2010 despite heavy opposition.

The success the People’s Party enjoyed in 2007 led to a wave of people’s initiatives coming up to the 2011 election.

More than 20 new projects were announced. Not all of them made it, of course, but the government administration was kept busy throughout the legislative session leading up to 2015 dealing with this mountain of initiatives.

There began to be criticism that parties and their associated pressure-groups were abusing the system.

Sober second look at ‘mobilising potential’

This criticism of the political parties was superfluous, as it turned out.

The attempts to copy the magic formula the People’s Party had found for a successful people’s initiative failed disastrously in 2015. The Christian Democrats and Liberal Greens had each launched a people’s initiative in such a way that they were due to be voted on in an election year.

Both, however, turned out to be non-starters.

The Christian Democratic proposal for tax breaks for families did not even get a quarter of the votes, and the Liberal Greens with their environment-friendly tax reform proposal ended up with 92% voting against – a historic record.

Both centrist parties were handicapped by this poor start to the election year. And the Liberal Greens, who had been spoiled by success, were fairly smarting after their electoral defeat.

At present, the party leaderships are a lot more careful about having people’s initiatives as part of an election campaign. Party strategists now try to manage their timing to avoid having a vote scheduled in an election year.

With regard to 2019, all succeeded in this with the exception of the Young Greens. If their rather poor result in the February vote on their initiative aimed at curbing urban sprawl did not harm them too much, it is because the climate change issue is now front and centre.

The other parties now definitely prefer a vote well ahead of elections – including the People’s Party. Their ‘Swiss law first’ initiative was put to a vote in 2018. It went down to a heavier defeat than they had expected, and left the party unsettled going into the election year.

Steering clear of election year

A different story again is the staging of the initiative to abolish free movement of people with the European Union, which People’s Party strongman Christoph Blocher has announced as his last battle.

Switzerland will most probably decide on that in 2020. The launch of the initiative was delayed long enough to make a vote in the 2019 election year unlikely.

One can be sceptical about these party tactics.

The Christian Democrats seem to be having some trouble getting enough signatures for their cost-control initiative, as they have had to hire paid campaign workers since early on.

The Social Democratic Party is saying nothing for the moment.

This all makes sense when we reflect that in the current legislative session all 14 people’s initiatives that went to a nationwide ballot were turned down by the voters.

Other functions more important

Political scientists have been noticing all of this. Long-term studies of the functioning of people’s initiatives rate the mobilising function much lower than what we tend to hear in the media.

The scholarly analyses focus rather on two other functions.

One is agenda setting, that is, enriching public debate with new issues, and enlarging the debate with new options.

And political scientists see a further, more important function of the people’s initiative as providing a bargaining chip, rather than political mobilising: interest groups outside parliament can put pressure on parliament to discuss their issues.

Don’t exaggerate

In my view it is best to view this notion of people’s initiatives as mobilising tool in the election campaign with the autumnal coolness that is sure to set in by October 20, when the election results are known.

Politicians should guard themselves against exaggerated hopes of having found a key to election victory in people’s initiatives.

I would want to warn the political parties against having unrealistic expectations of that sort; I would also warn critics of the parties against ascribing equally unrealistic powers to this fascinating tool of democracy.



