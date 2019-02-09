A typical sight in many parts of urban Switzerland: single detached houses with access roads were built in green fields and hills. (Raffael Waldner/13 Photo)

Voters on Sunday will decide on a proposal to curb urban sprawl in Switzerland. The initiative of the Green Party has lost ground among the public over the past few weeks and looks set to fail.

The promoters of the initiative argue additional legal steps are needed to protect and preserve green spaces and arable land against rampant urbanisation in Switzerland.

If approved by voters, new development zones would only be allowed under certain conditions and the authorities would have to promote the creation of environmentally sustainable housing areas in urban areas, known as high-density constructions.

The initiative also foresees that the zoning of new construction land is not acceptable unless the respective surface area is compensated elsewhere.

“Our soils are our inheritance: received from our ancestors, we will pass them on to our children,” says Kevin Morisod, co-president of the Green Party’s youth section, which launched the initiative.

“But what will this legacy be if it is made of concrete and pollution?” he says, adding that an area of about 23km2 – about 1.5 times the size of Geneva, Switzerland’s second biggest city - gets covered with concrete in Switzerland every year.

The initiative was launched in 2015 with more than 113,000 citizens calling for a nationwide vote on the issue. The proposal has the backing of the Green Party, the leftwing Social Democratic Party as well as most environmental organisations.

Too radical

Opponents, however, consider the initiative both unnecessary and harmful, because it risks blocking further economic development.

Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga admitted that mistakes had been made in the past, but she says the current regulations, endorsed by voters six years ago are better suited to tackle existing problems.

“The most effective measure [to tackle urban sprawl] is already included in the current zoning and planning law: cantons must shrink the construction zones if they are too large,” she said in newspaper interviews.

Sommaruga warned of setbacks for the environment, notably through the proposed swap of development zones or the creation of a central planning authority in a country with a tradition of cantonal autonomy.

“[Many of the initiative proposals] are all right in theory but they won’t work in practice,” she told Swiss public television, SRF.

Opponents, including parliament, most centre-right political parties as well as the business community argue that the total area of construction zones has not increased significantly since 2012.

It has also been said that rents could rise if the initiative wins a majority at the ballot box, an argument that could resonate with many citizens as more than 60% of residents in Switzerland live in rented accommodation.

Short campaign

The public campaign ahead of the February 10 vote was limited both in size and time compared with other initiatives.



Early opinion polls found a majority of respondents coming out in favour, but support for the environmental initiative waned considerably when the actual campaigns by promoters and opponents set in after the festive season in mid-January.



Pollsters widely expect the initiative to be rejected across the country in Sunday’s nationwide vote. A repeat of the 2012 ballot box upset – when voters approved a proposal to limit the construction of holiday homes – is highly unlikely, they say.

Vote key facts About 5.3 million Swiss citizens, including registered members of the expatriate Swiss community, are eligible to take part in the February 10 nationwide ballot. Votes on a broad range of issues, as well as elections, will also take place in many cantons and municipalities across the country. It is the first nationwide vote this year. The urban sprawl initiative is the 216th proposal for a constitutional amendment to come to a nationwide vote in modern Swiss history. Only 22 have won a majority since 1893.

