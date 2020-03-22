In this episode of Inside Genevaexternal link we take a look at the shifting influences in the United Nations – especially with regard to China.

As the United States slowly withdraws from the multilateral system and focuses on its ‘America First’ policy, China appears to be filling the political vacuum.

In this edition of our Inside Geneva seriesexternal link, host Imogen Foulkes is joined by analyst Daniel Warner, China watcher Meg Davis from the Graduate Institute, and Sarah Brooksfrom the International Service for Human Rights.

Subscribe to this podcast, The Swiss Connection, for example on Apple Podcastsexternal link, PlayerFMexternal link or Spotifyexternal link, to ensure that you don’t miss the next episode.



Save the date: Inside Geneva will soon be its own podcast. For those of you in the Geneva area, we have a launch event coming up on April 20. More information will be posted hereexternal link when available.

