In this episode of Inside Geneva,external link we go behind the scenes at the world's most important gathering on human rights, now underway in Geneva.



It's the UN Human Rights Council, where Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, is a crucial voice. He's been criticised for not doing enough about human rights violations, so people were eager to hear his keynote speech to the council.

In this edition of our Inside Geneva seriesexternal link, host Imogen Foulkes welcomes Hilary Power of Amnesty International, Gerold Staberock of the World Organisation against Torture, and Nick Cumming-Bruce of the New York Times.

Together they analyse Guterres's statement and take a closer look at the human rights situation worldwide.

