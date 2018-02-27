This content was published on February 27, 2018 6:42 PM Feb 27, 2018 - 18:42

The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) is undertaking administrative proceedings against Swiss Post to examine irregularities in connection with federal and cantonal subsidies received by its subsidiary PostBus.

The Federal Council (executive body) announced in a statement external linkon Tuesday that Fedpol would investigate the financial irregularities. PostBus is accused of having claimed tens of millions of francs in illegal subsidies.



+ Background to the PostBus scandal

This decision was taken because the Federal Department of Justice and Police, to which Fedpol belongs, does not have any conflict of interest in the matter, unlike other authorities such as the Federal Office of Transport and the Federal Office of Finance, the Swiss News Agency reported.

The Federal Council said Fedpol is therefore able to “conduct proceedings in an impartial and independent manner”. It added that depending on the results and possible legal action, it could take years before a final verdict is reached.



In an interviewexternal link with the German-speaking newspaper NZZ last Saturday, Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard said she expected the first results of the investigation within six to eight weeks. Proceedings must begin swiftly, in light of the “damage to the Post’s reputation”, she said. In the meantime, the presumption of innocence should be applied to Swiss Post’s CEO Susanne Ruoff, Leuthard said.

