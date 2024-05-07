Ukraine peace conference should include Russia, says Chinese ambassador

People walk past the scene of a Russian bomb attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on May 5, 2024 . KEYSTONE

China supports a peace conference on the Ukraine war that would see equal participation of all parties, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

“China supports a timely convening of an international peace conference, approved by the Russian and Ukrainian sides, with equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all options for peace,” RIA cited the ambassador as saying.

Switzerland will host talks during a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, to which Moscow has not been invited. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on a visit to France, appeared to be lukewarm on the Swiss conference.

Moscow has said it sees no point in Ukraine peace talks in Switzerland, while Kyiv has said it sees no place at the summit, held near the Swiss city of Lucerne, for Russia.

Beijing put forward a 12-point paper more than a year ago that set out general principles for ending the war but did not get into specifics.

That plan received a tepid reception at the time in both Russia and Ukraine, while the United States said China was presenting itself as a peacemaker but reflecting Russia’s “false narrative” and failing to condemn its invasion.

The Chinese ambassador to Russia told RIA that Beijing is ready to continue playing a role and bringing “China’s wisdom” to help solve the crisis.

“In order to prevent the conflict from escalating and getting out of control, all parties must make common efforts to restore peace as quickly as possible,” Russia cited the diplomat as saying.

No willingness to mediate

Press statements following the meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Xi on Monday reaffirmed their positions on Ukraine without any recognisable rapprochement. Xi showed no willingness to play a mediating role in the Ukraine war.

Xi assured him that China remains committed to “not selling weapons to Moscow and to strictly control the export of dual-use goods”. “We respect the historical ties between China and Russia,” said Macron.

Xi, for his part, explained that China has always been committed to peace. “But we refuse to use this crisis to blame others, to damage their image and to instigate a new Cold War,” he added, without specifying which country he was referring to.

Beijing says it favour of organising a peace conference “at an appropriate time” that is accepted by both Russia and Ukraine, Xi added.

At the beginning of the meeting with Xi, Macron had stated that coordination with China was “absolutely crucial” with regard to the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her “confidence” that China would use its influence to de-escalate Moscow in view of Russia’s recent nuclear threats.

Since Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands have been killed and millions driven from their homes. Now in its third year, the war has no end in sight.

