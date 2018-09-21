“We want to repair the damage and make the payments as quickly as possible with not too much red tape,” said Urs Schwaller, the chairman of the board at Swiss Post, at a press conference in Zurich. It was an important step and a new start for PostBus, he added.
The CHF188.1 million covers the years 2007-2018; the voluntary payment is for pre-2007.
Scandal
PostBus - known for its alpine network of distinctive yellow buses – has come under intense scrutiny after an official audit found that it had manipulated accounts between 2007 and 2015 to pocket millions in federal and cantonal subsidies. This also involved subsidiaries abroad.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.