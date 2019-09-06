This content was published on September 6, 2019 4:52 PM

Sommaruga (left) showed her Moroccan counterpart Amara around Switzerland's main centre carrying out spot checks on heavy-goods vehicles. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey)

Switzerland and Morocco plan to increase cooperation on major road and rail transport infrastructure.

A declaration of intent between the two countries was signed during a visit to Switzerland by the Moroccan transport minister, Abelkader Amara, and his Swiss counterpart, Simonetta Sommaruga.

Morocco is currently extending its high-speed train link from Tangier to Agadir and building an additional line between the capital, Rabat, and Oujda.

“It is worth promoting the exchange of information on the planning, financing and construction of major transport infrastructure projects,” Sommaruga is quoted as saying in a statement by the transport ministryexternal link.

The two ministers visited a centre where police carry out spot checks on trucks travelling through the trans-alpine Gotthard tunnels in southern Switzerland. The centre was opened ten yearsexternal link ago. It can handle up to 150 spot checks a day on the main north-south thoroughfare.



+ Morocco is not the first country to turn to Switzerland for railway expertise.



