This archive picture shows people skiing in the Fronalpstock (Stoos) region

Four people were seriously injured when a chairlift plunged to the ground in central Switzerland and they have been airlifted to hospital, say canton Schwyz police.

The accident happened on Thursday evening in the Alpine ski area of Stoosexternal link-Fronalpstock just after 10PM. It is unclear why the chairlift was being operated at such a late hour. A police spokesman told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA that the chairlift ride was a special event.

“Four people who were travelling down into the valley were seriously injured. Six people who were in the following chairlift were rescued by the emergency services and were uninjured,” local police said in a statementexternal link.

A large rescue operation was carried out, which included four emergency helicopters.



The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) will be involved in investigating the cause and circumstances of the accident, the statement added.

The chairlift will remain out of operation until further notice. A press conference is planned for later in the morning.



