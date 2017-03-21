Mar 21, 2017 - 15:29

Juri, a healthy male Eurasian lynx from Switzerland, upon his release in an Austrian national park (D. Sieghartsleitner)

Two Swiss lynx captured for a resettlement project have been euthanised because they had the feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV).

They are the first large wild felines in Europe found to have FIV, an illness that attacks the immune system of unvaccinated domestic cats. It spreads through bites and saliva but poses no threat to humans.

The two Eurasian lynx were slated for resettlement as part of a programme to strengthen the European population of the sturdy cats, which are protected under the Bern Convention – a European treaty that conserves wildlife.

During health checks prior to the journey, veterinary staff discovered that the animals – a female and a male from the Jura – had FIV. They were euthanised to prevent the spread of the virus both at home and abroad. Over the next weeks and months, wildlife specialists will look into the origin and effects of FIV within the lynx population.

Swiss wildlife authorities are in the process of capturing 12 lynx from north-eastern Switzerland and the western Jura region. About 200 lynx live in Switzerland.



According to the Swiss Carnivore Ecology and Wildlife Managementexternal link centre, three healthy Swiss lynx have already moved abroad – most recently, a male and a female that were released in Austria’s Kalkalpen National Park on March 17.



The other lynx, as well as the next nine, will go to Germany’s Palatinate Forest.

