Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Cloudy with a chance of enlightenment swissinfo.ch Mar 23, 2017 - 11:23 “Understanding Clouds” is the theme of World Meteorological Day, marked on Thursday, to highlight the importance of clouds for weather climate and water. Clouds are central to weather observations and forecasts and are one of the key uncertainties in the study of climate change. On the lighter side, World Meteorological Day, organised by the World Meteorological Organization, provides an opportunity to celebrate the inherent beauty and aesthetic appeal of clouds, which have inspired artists, poets, musicians, photographers and countless other people throughout history.