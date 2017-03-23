“Understanding Clouds” is the theme of World Meteorological Day, marked on Thursday, to highlight the importance of clouds for weather climate and water. Clouds are central to weather observations and forecasts and are one of the key uncertainties in the study of climate change.
On the lighter side, World Meteorological Day, organised by the World Meteorological Organization, provides an opportunity to celebrate the inherent beauty and aesthetic appeal of clouds, which have inspired artists, poets, musicians, photographers and countless other people throughout history.
swissinfo.ch