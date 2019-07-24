Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Science

Smart Tech The robots are coming. How can artificial intelligence help you?

dancing robot

A robot performs a dance routine at an AI event in China.

(Keystone)

Switzerland is a leader in artificial intelligence, producing robots that can do just about anything. How do you wish they could help you?

We want to know what you hope robots and algorithms will do for you in the future (other than take your job...). 

Once we have your responses we will report on which technologies already exist or are in progress, in Switzerland and beyond.

AI in Switzerland

AI in Switzerland prompt

_

WEF19 - Future of Health The pharma holy grail: drugs for you, designed by you

In the age of sensors, wearables, and artificial intelligence (AI), almost everything can be customised for the individual.

Industry 4.0 Automation doesn’t always mean job cuts

Artificial intelligence and robots are helping Swiss industry to shape up.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.

Survey

Survey

Your questions become our stories: time to vote

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters