January 28, 2018

(PatitucciPhoto)

Swiss photographer Dan Patitucci took advantage of the moody, mild weather last week to capture this runner above misty Interlaken.

It was day three of nonstop rain. We'd been in the office for too many consecutive hours building a new website when we realised we had pushed our day deep into afternoon.

If we didn't get out soon, we never would, and a day of exercise would be lost. Laziness and excuses would take over.

We stepped out into the sleet and started up above Interlaken. Two hours later we were back and feeling great, refreshed, and not once regretting being outside.

At work and play

We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.

After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.

Grandiose landscapes Since December, swissinfo.ch has been publishing a series of Dan and Janine Patitucci’s pictures: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our very small place. end of infobox

Dan and Janine Patitucci are professional photographers and mountain sport athletes who work in the global outdoor industry. Based in Interlaken, they're more likely to be found at high altitude - running, skiing or climbing, and always with camera at hand.

(PatitucciPhoto)

