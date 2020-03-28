Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

History & Religion

Spreitenbach ‘Shoppi’ The first Swiss shopping mall

Bus nach Spreitenbach

More than 10,000 people came each day, mainly by car. Per week only 1,500 arrived by bus. (Heinz Baumanns / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Blick durch Fischaugenobjektiv

This was Switzerland's first such indoor fountain. (Jules Vogt / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Rolltreppe

On the busiest days there were up to 60,000 visitors, which resulted in traffic jams. (Hans Krebs / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Plattenladen

There were more than 50 shops to browse in. (Hans Krebs / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Garderobe

There were 700 employees in total, including these coat-checkers photographed during the grand opening. (ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Kinder und Erwachsene am Mischpult

The opening hours, as late as 8pm in winter and 9pm in summer, were revolutionary. (Jules Vogt / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Dekorateur

Decorations and art exhibitions were part of the concept. (Hans Krebs / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Kinderpardies

Children could enjoy the playroom while their parents shopped. (Hans Krebs / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Hallenbad

There was even a pool offering swim lessons. (ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Restaurant

Self-service cafeterias were another new form of entertainment. (ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

TV-Abteilung

Already in its first year, the mall's turnover of CHF110 million well exceeded the expected CHF85 million. (Hans Krebs / ETH-Bibliothek Zürich)

Vintage photos of the mall and its shoppers

The “Shoppi” in a Zurich-area suburb changed the Swiss shopping style. 

Prosperity in Switzerland rose massively after the Second World War, and people began seeing shopping as fun rather than necessary. 

In 1948, the Migros consumer cooperative introduced the American principle of self-service. Cars made cities less attractive and the suburbs more accessible. In the early 1960s, developers began designing new places to live and shop. 

Switzerland’s first mall opened on March 12, 1970. The “Shoppi” in Spreitenbach, canton Aargau, was initiated by the discounter Denner. 

There were 1,500 parking spaces, something the mall touted in its advertising. Both ends were anchored by large department stores that attracted customers and ensured that they’d walk past the smaller shops. 

The fully air-conditioned mall offered all kinds of other amenities: restaurants, an indoor swimming pool and, last but not least, a “children’s paradise” where parents could leave their kids with babysitters – and be free to shop unencumbered. 

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters