This content was published on August 9, 2019 12:56 PM

Participants from 38 countries and speaking in 29 different languages took part in the 'Smile for Future' summit. (Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott)

An international summit of young climate activists has called for concrete measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The participants meeting in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday adopted a declaration reaffirming their common goal of tackling climate change, saying they shared the same values and concerns despite their different backgrounds.

“The climate crisis knows no borders, and nor do we. Together we will change this world and make it a better place. For us and for all the generations after us,” the participants said in a seven-page declaration.

The document was approved after a week of discussions and workshops, attended by about 400 people from 38 countries, including Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg.

The three main demands include ‘climate justice’, increased awareness of the results of scientific research on climate change as well as keeping global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels.

A number of public events have been planned for next month.

The week-long ‘Smile for Future’ gathering at the university of Lausanne is due to culminate in a public march through the streets of the city later today.



swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA/ug

