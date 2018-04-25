Swiss Press Photo Guillaume Perret honoured at photo awards
Guillaume Perret is the Swiss Press Photographer of the Year. He was chosen as the main winner at a ceremony in Bern on Wednesday.
The Reinhardt von Graffenried Foundationexternal link had previously named winners in six categoriesexternal link.
Guillaume Perret was rewarded in the “People” category for his images of Daniela Mossenta, a 67-year-old from Neuchâtel recovering from breast cancer.
Reto Oeschger came first in the “News” category. His picture, “The Dark Side of Jürg Jegge”, shows the former special needs teacher and well-known pedagogical author who admitted to sexual acts with former students. He looks like a “broken man”, according to the jury.
Niels Ackermann, who won the main prize in 2015, topped the “Swiss Stories” category for “Opération Valmy”, an image from the election campaign of Pierre Maudet, a young politician from Geneva who ran for a seat on the federal council in September (in vain).
“Poetry in press photography”, was how the jury described the series in the “Daily Life” category by Karin Hofer called “Pouring Pure Wine”. This followed a vintner who produces natural wine made with minimal chemical and technological intervention.
Alex Kühni’s image of a sniper in Mosul stood out in the “World” category, and Simon Tanner won the top “Sport” prize for his view of football.
(All picture rights lie with the authors. Text: SDA-ATS)