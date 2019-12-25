Print See in other languages: 6 See in other languages: 6 Languages: 6 Arabic (ar)مراحل تصنيع مزمار ريكوردر German (de)Die Geburt einer Flöte Italian (it)Nascita di un flauto Japanese (ja)リコーダーができるまで Russian (ru)Так создают швейцарские флейты Chinese (zh)一支纯手工木笛是怎样制造出来的 The birth of a recorder Joel Meyer designs a plan to construct a new recorder. A finished Meyer recorder built according to the construction plan of an original baroque instrument. Boxwood is one of the hardest European woods. It is particularly suitable for the manufacture of musical instruments. The rings are very close together so the the wood is dense. The wood is cut to length and then turned. Each piece of wood must be carefully selected and must not have too many grooves. Before Joel Meyer drills the hole, he centers the middle section with a special machine. He then drills the cylindrical pilot hole. Joel Meyer checks the precision of the drilling. The Meyers have three different studios in different locations. Sebastian Meyer decorates the outer profile of a recorder baroque designs. Measurements of original baroque instruments serve as a template. Madeleine Imbeck stains the instrument with ordinary hair dye. Joel Meyer engraves the thin wooden tongue (labium) that is responsible for producing the sound, with the chisel. The side edges of the labium are shaped with special knives made by the artist himself. The young entrepreneurs have to make many tools themselves. Sebastian Meyer carefully makes a part that is inserted into the mouthpiece and is vital to produce the right tone. Joel Meyer works the central tunnel with a tool he made himself. The shape of the tunnel is decisive for the sound of the recorders and must be accurate to 0.05mm. The indent for the holes should allow the fingers to hold only one or both holes closed. Another recorder is ready. The tone holes and the recorder are fine-tuned. Bildergalerie über die Herstellung einer Flöte