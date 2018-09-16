This content was published on September 16, 2018 12:00 PM Sep 16, 2018 - 12:00

Monday

Animated films have experienced a surge in profile since the success of My Life as a Courgette, but Swiss filmmakers still face an uphill struggle to secure financing and distribution deals, as producers at the recent Fantoche animation film festival in Baden told swissinfo.ch.

As part of our Eyes on the Multinationals series, we answer a reader's question about the consequences of Nestlé's takeover of Blue Bottle and examine whether the local roaster and coffee chain has "lost its soul" as critics feared.













Tuesday

Our science reporter travels to Geneva for a ride on the city's e-bus, part of "the first 100% electric large-capacity bus system", and talks to experts about what else Switzerland can do to create smart, highly efficient and sustainable cities.













Wednesday

We go back 370 years in history, to the peace conference that followed the Thirty Years' War, and evaluate the achievements of one Johann Rudolf Wettstein, the first Swiss diplomat and unsung hero at the negotiating table.













Thursday

For some firms, using cryptoassets rather than francs to cover start-up capital is the perfect antidote to banks refusing to open business accounts. swissinfo.ch talks to some of the Swiss entreprises that have taken the plunge, and uncovers both the risks and rewards associated with this strategy.















