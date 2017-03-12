Mar 12, 2017 - 12:00

Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on March 13.

(Keystone)

Monday

For a century now, the national tourism marketing body has been in the business of selling mountains, cheese and chocolate. We examine how their promotion has changed over time.





(Keystone)

Tuesday

In the age of Netflix and Spotify, what role should public broadcasters play? That is one of the questions parliament debates on March 14. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation – which runs swissinfo.ch – faces critics who worry about a media monopoly. Also on Tuesday, we report on ‘the other car show’ – something of an anti-car demonstration – alongside the Geneva Motor Show.





(Keystone)

Wednesday

Do you know why red deer have such long legs and big ears? A top Swiss conservation biologist answers that question and tells us more about bears, wolves, and his concerns about Swiss biodiversity. We also launch a new series on iconic species of Switzerland.





(Keystone)

Thursday

An exclusive report on a Swiss member of US President Donald Trump’s south Florida estate, the sprawling Mar-a-Lago commercial property that recently doubled its membership fee to $200,000 (CHF202,380).









