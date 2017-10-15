This content was published on October 15, 2017 12:00 PM Oct 15, 2017 - 12:00

Monday

“International Geneva” can seem like a parallel universe with its acronyms, jargon, endless high-level meetings and save-the-world declarations. In her new column for swissinfo.ch, longtime Geneva correspondent Imogen Foulkes takes us behind the institutional curtain to provide a glimpse of how decisions here have an impact on our lives.





Monday

Finding a maggot in your apple could rapidly kill your appetite. As part of the “Swiss Pioneer” series, we look at a couple who use viruses instead of chemicals to kill fruit maggots.

Wednesday

Child labour was the norm in 19th-century Switzerland, not just on farms but also in factories. So it seemed a pretty radical idea when a parliamentarian Wilhelm Joos proposed doing something about it in 1867.

Thursday

Britain’s split from the European Union is occurring at glacial pace as both sides jostle to protect their interests in a messy divorce. Swiss companies based in the UK want less political grandstanding and more certainty so they can plan their next move.





What you may have missed last week

The new CHF10 banknote will be launched on Wednesday. How far does one of them go in Switzerland?





