Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you the week of October 16:
Monday
“International Geneva” can seem like a parallel universe with its acronyms, jargon, endless high-level meetings and save-the-world declarations. In her new column for swissinfo.ch, longtime Geneva correspondent Imogen Foulkes takes us behind the institutional curtain to provide a glimpse of how decisions here have an impact on our lives.
Monday
Finding a maggot in your apple could rapidly kill your appetite. As part of the “Swiss Pioneer” series, we look at a couple who use viruses instead of chemicals to kill fruit maggots.
Wednesday
Child labour was the norm in 19th-century Switzerland, not just on farms but also in factories. So it seemed a pretty radical idea when a parliamentarian Wilhelm Joos proposed doing something about it in 1867.
Thursday
Britain’s split from the European Union is occurring at glacial pace as both sides jostle to protect their interests in a messy divorce. Swiss companies based in the UK want less political grandstanding and more certainty so they can plan their next move.
What you may have missed last week
The new CHF10 banknote will be launched on Wednesday. How far does one of them go in Switzerland?
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.