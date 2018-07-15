Here are the stories we'll be following the week of July 16, 2018:
Tuesday
When you weigh up a university degree as opposed to an apprenticeship course, do you see one as having a higher status than the other? We look at a new study which shows how shifting public perceptions of the value of apprenticeships don't necessarily reflect the reality.
Wednesday
Follow the 1,400 kilometre journey of Napa the bear, as it travels across Europe from Serbia to Switzerland to become the first resident of the Arosa Bear conservation centre (Arosa Bärenlandexternal link) in the eastern canton of Graubünden.
Thursday
How many different types of drones are there? How do they work? How much do they cost, and where am I allowed to fly one in Switzerland? Drones are everywhere these days, and on Thursday we will answer some of the most common questions – sent by our readers – about drone technology.
Friday
When it comes to sending your kids to summer camp abroad, Switzerland – with its nature and multilingual environment – is an obvious choice, at least for those who can afford to pay top dollar. We look at the pros and cons of elite Swiss camps, and ask what they offer that closest competitors can't.
