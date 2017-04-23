Apr 23, 2017 - 10:59

Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on April 24.



(Keystone)

Monday

The Swiss president Doris Leuthard and Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter will hold talks in Bern with the new UN secretary general António Guterres. The former Portuguese prime minister is not exactly a stranger to Switzerland. He headed the Geneva-based UN refugee office from 2005 to 2015.



(Keystone)

Tuesday

We take you on a visit to a place in rural eastern Switzerland where unproductive dairy cattle live a comfortable life in retirement.

(Keystone)

Wednesday



“It is vital that religious communities are included in current debates, and that legal foundations take stock of the new reality,” says Stefanie Kurt who researches questions of migration and mobility. This is the second part of short series on religious minorities in Switzerland.

(Keystone)

Thursday

Two expats – one from New Jersey and the other from Connecticut - tell us why they moved to the Swiss city of Basel, and what makes the pharma industry hub and “cosmopolitan village” on the border to France and Germany such an attractive place to live.

(Keystone)

Friday

Back from a fact-finding mission to southeast Asia, Ruth Dreifuss tells swissinfo.ch about a noticeable policy shift on drugs and related health issues in Thailand and Myanmar. The former Swiss interior minister is heading the Global Commission on Drug Policy. In the 1990s, she was at the forefront of implementing Switzerland’s innovative policy on drug addiction and prevention of HIV/Aids.

