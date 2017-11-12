This content was published on November 12, 2017 12:00 PM Nov 12, 2017 - 12:00

Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of November 13.

Monday

Swiss salaries can seem downright luxurious to people living in other countries. But when you look closely at typical Swiss expenses, do the paycheques of residents still seem so generous? We break down the budget of a typical working Swiss.

Tuesday

We tell the story of Swiss rail manufacturer Stadler Rail which is finally getting a foothold in the US after 15 years of doing business there. The company has just broken ground on a factory in Utah, which it hopes will take its US operations to the next level.

Wednesday

A video published Wednesday will feature BirdLife Switzerland’s selected Bird of the Year: the European dipper, which is the only songbird that likes to swim. The rotund little bird is the “perfect ambassador” for promoting Switzerland’s natural waterways, according to the conservation organisation.

Thursday

Our series on the US and Swiss health care system continues with a look at the costs of care in both countries.

Friday

Friday marks the 20th anniversary of a terrorist attack in Luxor, Egypt, which claimed 62 lives, 36 of them Swiss. Our piece will look back on one of the deadliest terror attacks affecting Switzerland and compare it to the threat of terrorism facing Europe today.

Sunday

Another article in our series on the Swiss Abroad features a masseuse with a love of surfing. Séverine von Kaenel left her landlocked native Switzerland for a small fishing village in Portugal last year. She tells swissinfo.ch about her new life by the sea.













